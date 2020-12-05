Menu
Roberta Adams
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1943
DIED
December 3, 2020
Roberta Adams's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport website.

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sunrise Baptist Church
3220 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
