Roberta Jane Carling, 84, passed away peacefully July 8, 2020.



She was born on October 30, 1935, in Frederick, Colorado to Edward and Mary Walsh.



Her family moved to California and eventually to Ogden where she graduated from Ogden High School.



She married Earl Covey, they later divorced but were blessed with a wonderful son Robert. She married Lee Carling and spent many years living in Plain City. They later divorced but were blessed with two daughters Nancy and Connie.



Roberta was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and friend.



She loved spending time with her grandchildren who all have many fond memories with her. She found joy in serving others, supporting family, and seeing the good in life and others. These were qualities Roberta exemplified taking care of patients as a nurse's aide. She enjoyed square dancing with the Quarter Promenaders in her younger years and cheering on professional sports teams in her later years.



Roberta was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many callings and especially loved the children in the nursery.



Surviving are two daughters, Nancy (Steve) Shaw and Connie (Loren) Hurd, sister Carol (Dale) VanMeeteren, and brother Jerry (Rosanna) Walsh, five grandchildren, and four great-grandsons.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary, sister Ruth, brother Harold, and son Robert Covey.



We express our sincere gratitude for the loving care provided to our mother by the staff and nurses with Pineview of Eden Assisted Living and Symbii Home Health and Hospice.



A private family viewing will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT followed by a short memorial service.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.



Due to COVID-19 Face masks are required for Viewing and Service attendance.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.