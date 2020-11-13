Menu
Roberta Ferguson
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1946
DIED
November 11, 2020
Roberta Ferguson's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Powell Funeral Home Inc in Salt Lick, KY .

Published by Powell Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Jones Cemetery
Old River Road, Salt Lick, Kentucky 40371
Funeral services provided by:
Powell Funeral Home Inc
