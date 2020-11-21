Roberta Marcyoniak's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services in Southwick, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roberta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services website.