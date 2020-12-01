Menu
Roberta Martin
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1936
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
V.F.W.
Roberta Martin's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill in Pleasant Hill, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill website.

Published by Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home
203 N. Armstrong Street, Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home
203 N. Armstrong Street, Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080
Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill
