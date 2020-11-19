Menu
Roberta Seman
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1936
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Bell Telephone ComPany
Woodrow Wilson High School
Roberta Seman's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

Published by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown
