Roberta Sessamen
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1939
DIED
November 9, 2020
Roberta Sessamen's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slomski Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Published by Slomski Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Service
12:30p.m.
Laurel Hill Cemetery Section 16
16503
Craig and family, we were so sorry to hear about Bobbi. Please know you have our sincere condolences and prayers, especially that your sweet mom is already resting in the arms of Jesus as I write this. Hold on to all the good memories. God Bless, Darleen and David Wilkinson
Darleen Wilkinson
November 11, 2020