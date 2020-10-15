Robin Anne Dunifer Croft



Robin Anne Dunifer Croft, 67, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. She was born on October 11, 1952 in Ogden, UT to John Robert and Lou Ann Muckey Dunifer.



Robin grew up in South Ogden and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1970. She retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 25 years. She enjoyed reading romance novels, bowling, FB, and playing hide and seek via her CB.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Lou Ann Dunifer; aunts, Linda Currin McKinley and Patricia Muckey Lawrence and other aunts and uncles, and her great-grandson, Lucien Croft.



She is survived by her children, Chris Croft, Cody (Jennifer) Croft, and Mitchell (Hannah) Croft; brother, Drew (Karen) Dunifer; grandchildren, Christian (Kristy) Croft, Ryan and Erica Croft, Bella Rae and Havard Croft, nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Dan) Buttars, J.J. (Jill) Jude, Carrie (Scott) Lancaster, Danny Dunifer, Emily Baldwin, Anthony (Jillian) Dunifer, Jeana Glover, Jessica and Jordan Jude, Jentri Thomas, Christan & Parker Baldwin, Wesley, Bentley, Harrison and Natalie Dunifer, and Bohdi and Kai Lancaster.



Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.