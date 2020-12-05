Menu
Robin Ewing
1960 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1960
DIED
October 9, 2020
ABOUT
Steelers Fan
Robin Ewing's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD in Chambersburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD website.

Published by Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Kelso Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd.
725 Norland Ave, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania 17201
Funeral services provided by:
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
