Robin Ewing's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD in Chambersburg, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD website.
Published by Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD on Dec. 5, 2020.
