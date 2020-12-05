Robin Redman's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Covert Funeral Home in Ovid, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Covert Funeral Home website.
Published by Covert Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
