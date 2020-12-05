Menu
Robin Redman
1959 - 2020
December 23, 1959
November 23, 2020
Robin Redman's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Covert Funeral Home in Ovid, NY .

Published by Covert Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
So sorry to hear of Bobby's (old friends get to use old names!) passing. He was such a talented singer and a good friend to me growing up in Hayts Corners. RIP.
Sheila Haddad
Friend
December 4, 2020