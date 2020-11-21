Menu
Robin Spaulding
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1950
DIED
November 18, 2020
Robin Spaulding's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center website.

Published by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
I’m so sorry to hear this. May God bless him and his family. Having worker with him, he was a good man and will be missed by many.
Don Gibson
Friend
November 20, 2020
To Becky and the entire Spaulding Family, please accept my deepest condolences on Robin's passing. We were in a neighborhood rock and roll band back in the day with Johnny Herrera, Gene VanWinkle and company. Robin was our front man and a good one.

May Rest in Peace.

Sincerely,

Bob Smith (the drummer)
Robert Smith
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020