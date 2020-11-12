Menu
Rocco Altobelli
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1928
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Rocco Altobelli's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren in Warren, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rocco in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren website.

Published by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel
1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren
