Rocco DeFonzo
1924 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1924
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Rocco DeFonzo's passing at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
West Haven Funeral Home at the Green
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Church
300 Capt. Thomas Blvd.
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
