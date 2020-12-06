Menu
Rocco Mediati
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1935
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
US Steel
Rocco Mediati's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 28, 2020

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown website.

Published by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Basilica and National Shrine Of Our Lady of Lebanon
2759 N. Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, Ohio 44451
Dec
12
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Basilica and National Shrine Of Our Lady of Lebanon
2759 N. Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, Ohio 44451
Dec
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Basilica and National Shrine Of Our Lady of Lebanon
2759 N. Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, Ohio 44451
