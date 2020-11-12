Menu
Rochelle Kachejian
1958 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1958
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Okinawa
penn state university
Rochelle Kachejian's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home website.

Published by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc.
410 N. Church St., West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
Nov
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc.
410 N. Church St., West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
