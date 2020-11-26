Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rockwood Lavalette
1949 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1949
DIED
September 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Rockwood Lavalette's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, September 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield in Springfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rockwood in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts 01151
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery
1390 Main Street, Agawam, Massachusetts 01001
Funeral services provided by:
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.