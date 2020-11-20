Menu
Rocky Guel
1970 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1970
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Rocky Guel's passing at the age of 50 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel in Lubbock, TX .

Published by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Ministerios Nueva Vida
201 N Boston Ave, Lubbock, Texas 79415
Funeral services provided by:
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
