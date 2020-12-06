Menu
Roderick Hicks
1973 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1973
DIED
November 29, 2020
Roderick Hicks's passing at the age of 47 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Service
1:00p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
4155 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
I didn't know Roderick personally, observed him as a teen, I knew his Mother thur Ms. Ardella, both resting in heaven, my imagination has this video of his Mother, arms outstretched, smiling saying "Welcome Home Son", his transition is the plan of The Master Planner. To Zeus and Titus and the rest of the family,heartfelt Sympathy!
Thenia Jenkins
December 4, 2020
Roderick was an honorable, respectful and respectable man. My heart is heavy! The last memory I have of you is coming to my rescue as you always did! You were a great and loyal friend! You were loved and will be missed...
Kimesha White
Friend
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
December 4, 2020