Rodger Wood's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacobson Funeral Home - L'Anse in L'Anse, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rodger in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jacobson Funeral Home - L'Anse website.
Published by Jacobson Funeral Home - L'Anse on Nov. 19, 2020.
