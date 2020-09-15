Rodger Scott Worthen, born on September 8, 1963 in Brigham City, Utah passed away September 13, 2020 from AML (Leukemia).

Rodger was the son of Donald Worthen Jr. and Shirley Marie Jones Worthen.

He married Connie Johnson on July 20, 1985 in the Jordan River Temple. Rodger and Connie were blessed with three sons, Tylan, Branson, and Jaxon. They added two more children by adoption: A son Korben and daughter Siddalee.

Rodger received his bachelor's degree from W.S.U and his masters degree from the U.of.U. Rodger was employed at Maddox, America First Credit Union, Zions Bank, and several different Utah cities, but found his special calling working as City Manager of Riverdale City where he planned to retire, and where his love grew for his many co-workers.

Rodger loved BYU sports and enjoyed watching games and would travel to see them play whenever he was able. His greatest love was to spend time with his family enjoying the beauty of Gods Creations in the great outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, hiking, and camping with those he loved; Much of his time was spent planning and carrying out these trips. Rodger was a Scout Master for 17 years, and earned the Silver Beaver award, while helping many young men receive their Eagle scout award. He loved and served an honorable LDS mission in the Peru, Lima North Mission.

He is survived by his sweetheart Connie, their children, Tylan James (Amber) Worthen, Branson Scott (Ashley) Worthen, Jaxon Donald (Danielle) Worthen, Korben J. Worthen, and Siddalee Rose Worthen, and all his precious grandbabies, Rylan Bryce Worthen, Lawson Jeffrey Worthen, and Avery Worthen, and his sister Wendy (Todd) Johnson. Rodger was proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents, Donald Sr. and Wilma Z. Worthen.

A viewing will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, Utah, 84075.

The funeral service, Saturday September 19th 2020, will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center, 1288 West 1300 North, Clinton, Utah, 84015 at 1:00 p.m., with a viewing from 11:45-12:45, prior to services.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute for taking care of Rodger.

Funeral services are under the direction of Russon Mortuary- Syracuse





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Russon Mortuary & Crematory - Syracuse from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.