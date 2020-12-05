Menu
Rodney Comer
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1939
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Rodney Comer's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, OR .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens
4711 Highway 39, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97603
Funeral services provided by:
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
