Rodney Marshall
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1942
DIED
November 3, 2020
ABOUT
Shriner
University Of Nebraska
Rodney Marshall's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harman-Wright Mortuary website.

Published by Harman-Wright Mortuary on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
My Mom worked for Rod and Marilyn for many years at the TruckStop north of Beatrice.They were both very good to her and she enjoyed working for them.
Delbert Wardlaw
November 19, 2020