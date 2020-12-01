Rodney Roff's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors in Two Harbors, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rodney in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors website.
Published by Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors on Dec. 1, 2020.
