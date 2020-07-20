Rodolfo "Rudy" Iniguez passed away peacefully at McKay Dee Hospital on July 15, 2020. He was in his 79th Year. He was born and raised in Guadalajara Mexico, he later met the love of his life Julia in 1964, and they married 8/1/1969. They moved to the U.S.in 1970. With only a few suitcases in hand, they both moved to the United States and faced many challenges. Diligently learning English and working anywhere he could, he was able to make an honest living for his family. He later obtained his U.S. Citizenship. He worked for Cream O' Weber for 30 years. He later retired in 2006.



He was a beloved father of Paul, Michael, and Luis. Grandfather of "baby" Julia Iniguez. Brother of Oscar, Juan Stella and Teresa. He was a hard worker. He loved to fish, hunt and go camping. He liked to watch March Madness and Baseball games live.



Rudy lived a full life as a loving father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He never turned down anyone asking for a favor and was as dependable as they come. He was always grateful for how long he lived for. He worked long hours his entire career to provide his family with everything they needed. Even after his retirement, Rudy was a busy bee, always finding something to do with his time. He also traveled all the time with his wife and oldest son Luis.



He will be dearly missed, and forever will be with us in our hearts. A viewing will be held Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84404. The funeral will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 at North Ogden Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m.

