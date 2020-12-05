Menu
Rodolfo Vazquez
1972 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1972
DIED
February 26, 2020
Rodolfo Vazquez's passing at the age of 47 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center in Jeffersonville, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center
3106 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130
Funeral services provided by:
Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center
