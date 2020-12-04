Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rodrick Bowman
1973 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1973
DIED
November 27, 2020
Rodrick Bowman's passing at the age of 47 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Liberty Mortuary in Wetumpka, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rodrick in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Liberty Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Liberty Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Liberty Mortuary LLC
205 Lancaster, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church
8110 Rifle Range Rd, Tallassee, Alabama 36078
Funeral services provided by:
Liberty Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.