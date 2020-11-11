Menu
Roger Andrus
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1936
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Salt Lake Temple
United States Army
University of Utah
Roger Andrus's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cannon Mortuary website.

Published by Cannon Mortuary on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
live streamed
www.cannonmortuary.com
Funeral services provided by:
Cannon Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Brother Andrus was my home teacher for the past 13 years and he faithfully magnified that calling, always visiting with a message. He was a genuine, humble, caring person and I will miss him very much. Last year for Christmas he surprised me with some genealogy work that he did for my family. His example of tireless genealogy inspired me earlier this year to dedicate more time to my own genealogy, and I am so grateful for his example and service. My thoughts and prayers are with his family whom he loved very much.
Jennifer Lange
Friend
November 10, 2020