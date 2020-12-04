Roger Bohn's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black's Funeral Home Pa in Thurmont, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Black's Funeral Home Pa website.
Published by Black's Funeral Home Pa on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.