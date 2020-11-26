Roger D. BrownJune 6, 1944 - Nov. 22, 2020Roger Dee Brown, 76, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday November 22, 2020. He was born on D Day -June 6, 1944 in Salt Lake City-to Claude and Fern Brown, and four older sisters. He graduated from South High School, joined the ROTC and became a Captain in the U.S. Army. After serving an LDS mission in Japan, Roger received a BS in Accounting and an MBA from the University of Utah where he was a member of Delta Phi. The most important day of his life was December 19, 1970 when he married his sweetheart, Jeen Burningham, in the Salt Lake Temple. For nearly 50 years they have modeled what marriage should be-loving, interdependent, and selfless. They lived for each other.Four children and a breeder's cup of laborador retrievers completed his Bountiful family, who are undoubtedly Roger's pride, joy, and reason for living. He consistently made time for his wife and children and, later in life, for his grandchildren, whom he adored. Being in the outdoors was special to Roger; he spent time hunting, "doggin'", coaching his young kids' soccer and baseball teams, travel, and appreciating beautiful cars. His favorite things to do always included his favorite people. Pastimes became ways to cope with the unfair pain of losing his sons Brian in 1986, Bryce in 2007, and wife Jeen only six months ago last May. Roger didn't want to live without Jeen, and matter-of-factly told the family he didn't plan on getting out of hanging Jeen's over-the-top Christmas decorations for her this year. When he knew the family was secure, at peace, and his work on earth was complete, Roger's health suddenly deteriorated and he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.Roger lived a remarkably full life. Keen intellect, strong work ethic, and his magnanimous personality drove Roger's 32-year career as a CPA with accounting firm Grant Thornton, where he retired as a managing partner in May 2002. In June 2002, Roger purchased Bintz Restaurant Supply, serving as owner/CEO of the organization until his death. Roger also served as CFO of Jeen's beloved company, Wimpole Street Creations, which they built as a labor of love after the death of their son Brian, and recently closed after 32 years.Roger exemplified generosity, giving back to the community in both public and private ways. He and Jeen were very committed to the Church missionary program, humbly funding the missions of dear family and friends. Roger gladly supported his alma mater, contributing generously to programs at the University of Utah, Broadway at the Eccles, Utah Jazz, SLC Bees, and education and sporting programs involving his children and grandchildren.As a dedicated, lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Roger served as a missionary in the Japan Okinawa mission and held numerous church callings, but most dear to him was that of Primary teacher with Jeen. They made everyone feel important, from 5-year-old Sunbeams to the High-Councilmen obliviously yet hilariously wearing the sticky candy left from their little class. He was humble and self-effacing, his wry humor delighting and perplexing to those within earshot. Roger was authentically the same man inside and out, freely and abundantly giving the credit to others, especially when nothing of the sort was due.Roger is survived by daughter Jennifer (Russ) Burraston, son Brady (Ashley) Brown, daughter-in-law Tammy (Britten) Martin, Pippa the Dog, and grandchildren McKenna Stock, Danika Martin, Dreya Martin, Bennett Brown, Decker Martin, Hudson Burraston, Marshall Brown, Zaida Brown, and Mila Burraston. He is preceded in death by wife Jeen and sons Bryce and Brian. We will forever be proud of our hero, father and grandfather, and will never stop laughing with him.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Elk Hollow Ward Chapel, 4275 S. Bountiful Blvd. with visitation from 10:00-10:45 am prior. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Bountiful, Utah.Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral will be limited to friends and family. It will be broadcast live Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the following link: