Roger Bruegel
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1939
DIED
November 26, 2020
Roger Bruegel's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel in South Bend, IN .

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
I remember Roger as I was growing up on Indiana Ave. in Mishawaka. He was one of the really good people as were his mom and dad. I likes them all and my dad enjoyed talking about cars with Roger especially the 1964 black Impala that he had
Jim Kahler
James Kahler
Neighbor
November 30, 2020