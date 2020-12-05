Menu
Roger Carmer
1954 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1954
DIED
December 3, 2020
Roger Carmer's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home website.

Published by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dupont Fire Department
10460 N. Reynolds Road, Dupont, Indiana 47231
Funeral services provided by:
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
