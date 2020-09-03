Roger Jay Carter

1943-2020



Our treasured Roger Jay Carter returned to his Creator on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Mayfield, Utah on August 9, 1943. He married Kathleen (Kathy) Hagen Carter on June 18, 1983 and together they created a blended family with four children.



He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, 1961-1965. Afterwards he went to work at Hill Air Force Base as a civil engineer. He took a break from HAFB to serve his community as a Woods Cross Police Officer, a reserve Fire Fighter for the South Davis Fire Department, as well as an EMT for the South Davis Ambulatory Service. He returned to Hill Air Force Base and stayed until he retired in 1995. After retirement he enjoyed the next 20 years working for Rouche` Ace Hardware, Kaysville, Utah. He loved all things outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping as long as his wife was by his side. Roger wore a lot of hats, but hats he loved wearing the most was cooking and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife Kathy, brother David Carter, children Chad (Timmye) Carter, Melissa (Joe) Robertson, Gary (Colbie) Hooper, Daughter In-law Beth (Meyers) Carter, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents LaVerl (Bud) Bench and Gladys Keel, brother Phillip Carter, and son Jeffery Jay Carter.



A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6-8pm at Russon Mortuary 1941 North Main, Farmington, UT. Interment will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah.



We would like to give thanks for the wonderful care Roger received at the University of Utah ER and Pulmonary ICU Unit. A special thank you to Joselyn for caring so deeply for Roger and also Kathy. The kindness she showed will forever be remembered.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.