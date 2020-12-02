Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger Christy
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1942
DIED
October 30, 2020
Roger Christy's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka in Kahoka, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.