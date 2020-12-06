Roger Crutcher's passing at the age of 61 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tennessee Cremation Care in Clarksville, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tennessee Cremation Care website.
Published by Tennessee Cremation Care on Dec. 6, 2020.
