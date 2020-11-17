Menu
Roger Hall
1966 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1966
DIED
November 15, 2020
Roger Hall's passing at the age of 54 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752
Nov
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752
Beam Funeral Service
