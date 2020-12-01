Roger Hobbs's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant in Mt. Pleasant, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant website.
Published by Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.