Roger Jones
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1936
DIED
November 20, 2020
Roger Jones's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Parlor
8220 Woodway Dr, Waco, Texas 76712
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
