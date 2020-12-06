Menu
Roger King
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1951
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Roger King's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home in Cobleskill, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home website.

Published by Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, New York 12043
Funeral services provided by:
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
