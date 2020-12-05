Menu
Roger Luetschwager
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1943
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Roger Luetschwager's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St, Wausau, WI 54401
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin
My condolences to the family!! Prayers of comfort for you all!!

I remember seeing Roger at Trinity & he always had a big smile & remembered me even after moving to IL in 1989.
Dee Kupsky
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
Roger was a neighbor, school mate and friend for many years in the Grant School area. I can still remember seeing him playing ball on the playground while hopping around the bases on his crutches. He let nothing stop him then and he fought hard to the end. God granted him extra days and he is now at peace in the Lord. May Arla, the family, and all his friends be at peace with his passing as well.
Rick Petzold
Friend
December 3, 2020