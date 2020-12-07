Roger Orlikowski's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona in Winona, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona website.
Published by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona on Dec. 7, 2020.
