Roger Perkins
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1948
DIED
November 5, 2020
Roger Perkins's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Pass Christian, MS .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 11:59p.m.
21483 Deerwood Rd. Kiln, MS 39556
21483 Deerwood Rd., Kiln, Mississippi 39556
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
November 26, 2020