Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger Phillips
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1942
DIED
November 26, 2020
Roger Phillips's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT in Bennett, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fair Promise United Methodist Church
192 Glendon-Carthage Road, Goldston, North Carolina 27252
Funeral services provided by:
JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.