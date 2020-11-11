Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger Rask
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1941
DIED
November 9, 2020
Roger Rask's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service in Mandan, ND .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.