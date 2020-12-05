Menu
Roger Rowe
1975 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1975
DIED
October 15, 2020
Roger Rowe's passing at the age of 45 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cox Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike, Beaver, Ohio 45613
Oct
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cox Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike, Beaver, Ohio 45613
Funeral services provided by:
Cox Burkitt Funeral Home
