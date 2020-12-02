Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger Ruffin
1960 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1960
DIED
November 28, 2020
Roger Ruffin's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton in Morton, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sardis Baptist Cemetery
1945 SCR 514, Morton, Mississippi 39117
Dec
2
Interment
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Sardis Baptist Cemetery
1945 SCR 514, Morton, Mississippi 39117
Funeral services provided by:
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.