Roger Ruffin's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton in Morton, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton website.
Published by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton on Dec. 2, 2020.
