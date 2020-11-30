Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger Thomas
1950 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1950
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Roger Thomas's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
207 West Oak Street, Nicholasville, KY 40356
Nov
30
Service
1:30p.m.
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
207 West Oak Street, Nicholasville, KY 40356
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home
207 West Oak St., Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Nov
30
Burial
2:30p.m.
Camp Nelson
Funeral services provided by:
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.