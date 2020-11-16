Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger Willis
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1952
DIED
November 15, 2020
Roger Willis's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by L R Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roger in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the L R Petty Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by L R Petty Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
LR Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Funeral services provided by:
L R Petty Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.