Roger David Wilson



June 21, 1955 ~ October 6, 2020







Roger, age 65, passed away at his home October 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 21, 1955 in Owensboro, KY, to Elsie Celia Alsup who raised him by herself to become the man he was. Rog moved around while young and finally settled in Ogden as a teenager, graduating from Ogden High School in 1973.



Roger opened his first bar, Rowducks, in the early 80's and the rest was history. When he met Chris Marberger in 1986 they became partners in business and in life, opening several more bars and the first bingo parlor in Ogden. Roger enjoyed playing pool, poker and traveling. We were all drawn to his exceptional sense of humor, his extraordinary way of making us feel loved, and his willingness to try to make everything better.



Roger and Chris married June 20, 1991 joining her three daughters, who loved him like a father, with his three sons and daughter. Surviving are children, Ryan, Martin (Marcia), Jeremy, Melissa (Kevin) Potter, Jolyn (Ed) Olson, Keri (Justin) Fry, and Mandy Wright; 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; also survived by his brother, Jim and sister, Faye.



He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Elsie; Aunt Mary who he loved very much; sister, Martha; two baby grandsons, and a father-in-law, James W Marberger, who loved him like a son.



The family would like to thank IHC Nurse Diana Higgs for going above and beyond providing the best home care making it possible for Roger to be home more than at the hospital this year. Also for Julie who made his last three days on hospice as comfortable as it could be.



Graveside services were held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, with a special thanks to Walter Recksiek for his kindness.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.