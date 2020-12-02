Menu
Roger Yost
1951 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1951
DIED
November 21, 2020
Roger Yost's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC .

Roger was just the greatest person to work with. He was patient and kind and no matter how I messed up he was never ugly or unkind to me. I truly loved him and I will always miss knowing that I cannot call or see him again.
Karen, you have such a wonderful person to love you. I put have because he will always love you. So sorry for all the hurt.
Eunice Rhyne
Coworker
November 24, 2020
MELISSA TAYLOR
November 23, 2020
Great guy and wonderful coworker that I was able to share many laughs with. Thanks for all the memories my friend! R.I.P. and many thoughts and prayers going out to the family and friends
Eric Rhodes
Friend
November 22, 2020
Roger never met a stranger and no matter how he greeted you it was with the biggest smile ever. His laugh was contagious. His daughter Paula I still consider my family and friend, I’m so sorry for this tremendous loss. I will pray for your entire family. Sending love
Tammy Mesimer
Family
November 22, 2020