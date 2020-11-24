Menu
Roland Saget
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1949
DIED
November 16, 2020
Roland Saget's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home in Williamstown, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home website.

Published by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Manahath
730 N. Main St., Glassboro, New Jersey 08028
Funeral services provided by:
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
